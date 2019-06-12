 St. Louis Religious Leaders Want Police Officers Fired For Racist Social Media Posts | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Religious Leaders Want Police Officers Fired For Racist Social Media Posts

By 1 minute ago
  • Rev. James D. Ross and other religious leaders gathered at St. Louis City Hall to demand for the firing of officers who were accused of sharing racist Facebook posts. June 12, 2019
    Rev. James D. Ross and other religious leaders gathered at St. Louis City Hall to demand for the firing of officers who were accused of sharing racist Facebook posts.
    Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis area faith and civil rights leaders demanded that the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department fire three St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were accused of sharing and writing racially charged posts on social media.

Representatives from Christian, Muslim and LGBTQ communities met at St. Louis City Hall Wednesday to express their dissatisfaction with how the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department disciplined the officers after officials became aware of the posts.

Last week, the Plain View Project, a watchdog database, published the posts of 23 St. Louis officers. They were among hundreds of posts by police officers the organization discovered across the nation.

“To believe that they serve and protect our community was very very sad,” said the Rev. Spencer Lamar Booker of St. Paul A.M.E. Church. “We called together a cross-section of people, ministers, imans from all walks of life, sexual orientation, to come as a unified voice.”

The Plain View Project found posts from social media accounts dating back to 2013. Mayor Lyda Krewson, had stated the posts were “disturbing and unacceptable.”

Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said the St. Louis officers’ posts were made before the city implemented its social media policy in September 2018. He said some of the officers were disciplined in earlier years. Edwards said the policy is not retroactive.

Edwards said he had intended to apply it to social media posts made in previous years, but that was an unpopular proposal in the department.

“Back in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, those officers were disciplined, whether it was an oral reprimand, a written reprimand or suspension,” he said. “In addressing it, do I have the right lawfully to go back five years and re-discipline them or discipline them more harsh?”

Edwards said an internal affairs investigation into the posts is ongoing.

Civil rights leaders also criticized the sensitivity training officers are receiving to ensure more equitable treatment between officers and civilians to prevent prejudices. Faith leaders said they hope to be a part of the training.

“You need someone from the inside of the culture to be able to tackle and take care of all of the issues that the police department might face by dealing with certain cultures,” said Djilali Kacem, the Imam of Dar Aljalal Masjid, the Islamic Center in Hazelwood. “You can’t claim that you can know everything about a culture.”

Edwards said city officials welcome that collaboration. He said he has met with several area leaders about the officers’ posts.

“They mayor and I have agreed, they should participate, I think the muslim population should participate, I think the preachers should participate,” Edwards said. “Anybody that believes they have been harmed or have an idea with respect of how to improve race relations in the city of St. Louis, then I want to hear from them.”

Follow Chad on Twitter @iamcdavis

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Top Stories
Jimmie Edwards
St. Louis Police Department
Lyda Krewson

Related Content

Krewson Voices Support For Public Safety Leaders Despite Turmoil In Police Department

By Feb 7, 2019
Chief John Hayden said police believed the rash of killings over the weekend to be drug related in a press conference on Monday.
File photo | Wiley Price | St. Louis American

Mayor Lyda Krewson says she continues to have confidence in the leadership of the St. Louis police department despite seven officers being charged with felonies in two months.

“I think about it in this way, which is that those issues are being addressed,” Krewson said during a news conference Thursday. “While of course I hate that officers have been indicted, I certainly think that if that is the situation, then that is the result.”

Edwards Defends St. Louis Police Department As Two More Officers Face Criminal Charges

By Jan 29, 2019
Public Safety director Jimmie Edwards defends the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Jan. 29, 2019 against charges that officers are obstructing Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's investigation in the death of Katlyn Alix.
Andrew Field | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis’ public safety director has offered a vigorous defense of his police department following charges against two more officers Tuesday and criticism from the St. Louis prosecutor in another case.

“There is not a social pattern of dysfunctionality in the St. Louis police department,” Jimmie Edwards said Tuesday at a news conference. “We have an excellent police department. We ask them to go out and do a very difficult job every single day. And you know what? Most of them do it well.”

St. Louis police officers charged with excessive force during Stockley protest arrest

By Ashley Lisenby & Nov 29, 2018
Police officers line up on Washington Ave. in downtown St. Louis on Sept. 28, 2018 as people protest against the Stockley verdict and against mass arrests during a protest the previous week.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 7:15 p.m. with comments from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner — Four St. Louis police officers were indicted on federal charges Thursday in connection with the assault of an undercover officer during protests related to the Jason Stockley court ruling in 2017.

The four St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers named in the indictment are Dustin Boone, 35, Bailey Colletta, 25, Randy Hays, 31, and Christopher Myers, 27. All have been suspended without pay.