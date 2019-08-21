 St. Louis Symphony Aims To Attract New Audiences With Lower Prices, New Policies | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Symphony Aims To Attract New Audiences With Lower Prices, New Policies

By 42 minutes ago
  • The St. Louis Symphony performs at Powell Hall in a 2016 concert.
    The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will make several changes to its 2019-20 season, including a reduced base ticket price of $15.
    File photo | St. Louis Symphony

When the St. Louis Symphony begins its 2019-20 season in September, concert-goers will notice changes orchestra managers hope will broaden its appeal. 

With a reduced base ticket price of $15 for classical shows, a change that will allow patrons to bring drinks into the concert hall and diverse musical offerings, the SLSO's new season aims to better attract younger listeners, people of color and first-time attendees.

In making the changes, the symphony is joining orchestras across the nation that are experimenting with ways to grow their audiences and expand interest in classical music.

“Our great desire in creating access is to engage the community and see the St. Louis Symphony as a community partner and a go-to resource,” SLSO President and CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard said.

The changes will help people see that going to Powell Hall is just as affordable as going to the movies, Bernard said.

The new pricing is just one way the symphony can appeal to a broader audience, along with collaborations between area school districts and the symphony to increase awareness and interest in classical music, she said.

Bernard said the orchestra is making new changes to excite audiences.

“The second thing is to talk to community partners and better understand how can we remove the perception of the barrier to access,” she said. “We can start shaping the perception that the orchestra is their orchestra regardless of your upbringing.”

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra President and CEO Marie-Helene Bernard (right) said she and incoming Music Director Stephane Deneve (left), are focusing on attracting attract younger listeners, minorities and first-time attendees.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

A 2016 report by the League of American Orchestras shows an increase nationwide in single ticket purchases when compared to subscription-based ticket purchases. The SLSO saw a decrease in subscriptions for fiscal 2018 but an increase in household ticket sales.

Orchestras across the nation are experimenting with price reductions and other ways to increase its audience and expand the interest in classical music, said Jesse Rosen, the league's president and CEO.

“New audiences are often retailed by the formality and the ritual of all of that and are more interested in more informal experiences or opportunities to socialize,” Rosen said. “Some of those changes in audience preferences and the definition of a satisfying arts experience, that’s changing.”

Orchestras also are balancing how to attract new listeners while retaining regular attendees, Rosen said. That can be challenging, but Rosen said these changes are creating new opportunities for engagement.

“We’re seeing this experimentation in practically every aspect of orchestra operations from the programing, from the choices of music that’s being played, the way it’s being presented on the stage, the pricing of concerts,” Rosen said.

The SLSO’s 2019-20 season begins Sept. 12 with a free concert led by Stéphane Denève, the incoming music director. The season will include appeals to varied tastes, including Music Without Boundaries, a concert that explores the music of different cultures; a tribute to Aretha Franklin; Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis; and a Gospel Christmas.

Follow Chad on Twitter @iamcdavis

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Top Stories
St. Louis Symphony
Marie-Helene Bernard
Jesse Rosen
Stephane Deneve
Classical Music

Related Content

SLSO's Stéphane Denève And Marie-Hélène Bernard Recap Season Ahead Of Finale

By May 7, 2019
(May 7, 2019) SLSO's music director designate Stéphane Denève and CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard talk about wrapping up the 2018-2019 season and what's ahead for the symphony orchestra on Tuesday's talk show.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s music director designate, Stéphane Denève, is set to close the season this weekend with Hector Berlioz’s “most celebrated work and an orchestral tour-de-force,” the“Symphonie fantastique.

Ahead of those concerts, Denève and SLSO CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard sat down with St. Louis on the Air guest host Jim Kirchherr to recap Denève’s first season at Powell Hall as music director designate and what’s in store for next season.

At 31, rising star conductor Gemma New is a 'rare talent' at St. Louis Symphony

By Oct 4, 2018
Gemma New was the first woman and the first resident conductor to lead St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's opening night concert. 10/11/18
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Opening night at the symphony has a special buzz and a once-a-year chance for the orchestra's artistic leader to welcome back the musicians and the audience. If an orchestra happens to be between leaders, the occasion also offers a plum spot on the calendar to invite a guest-star conductor with a pedigree.

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra took a different route this year. With the seat of music director technically unfilled — French conductor Stéphane Denève takes over that job next season — the orchestra’s leadership turned to the rising star in its ranks.

Gemma New, 31, led the orchestra’s annual kickoff concert in Forest Park and then held onto the baton for opening night at Powell Hall. She made history on two fronts: as the first woman to lead SLSO’s opening night concert, and as the first resident conductor to do so.

League Of American Orchestras Conference Imagines 2023 In St. Louis

By & Jun 15, 2013
Dan Dreyfus

For the first time since 1966, the St. Louis Symphony will host the League of American Orchestras conference.  The 68th annual conference which takes place June 18 – 20, will focus on the theme Imagining 2023.