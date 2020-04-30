St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Concerts To Air Again On Saturday Nights

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and St. Louis Public Radio will begin regularly rebroadcasting concerts to connect listeners at home to the music of the SLSO while live performances at Powell Hall are canceled or postponed due to the pandemic.

The first broadcast will take place at 8 p.m. CDT this Saturday, May 2. Listen on KWMU, KMST, or WQUB FM or online here at stlpublicradio.org. Additional concerts and dates are being finalized and will be announced soon.

For more than 10 years, St. Louis Public Radio has broadcast Saturday night SLSO concerts live from Powell Hall, featuring 25 concerts each season alongside interviews with conductors, musicians, and SLSO staff. Hosted by St. Louis Public Radio’s Robert Peterson and Tim Munro, Grammy Award-winning SLSO Creative Partner, the broadcasts reach more than 500,000 listeners each season. Live broadcasts will resume with the opening night of the 2020/2021 season on September 19, 2020.

The first rebroadcast features SLSO Music Director Stéphane Denève leading the orchestra in a program themed around serenading, originally performed in February 2019 during Denève’s season as Music Director Designate. The program includes Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik, Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending with Concertmaster David Halen as soloist, Vaughan Williams’ Serenade to Music with members of the St. Louis Symphony Chorus, and Brahms’ Symphony No. 2. The rebroadcast includes interviews with Denève, Halen, and SLSO President and CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard. Program notes by Munro are available on the SLSO’s website.

Saturday, May 2, 2020, 8:00pm CDT

Listen on air (90.7 FM KWMU) or online

Stéphane Denève, conductor

David Halen, violin

Members of the St. Louis Symphony Chorus | Amy Kaiser, director

MOZART Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K. 525

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS The Lark Ascending

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Serenade to Music

BRAHMS Symphony No. 2

Intermission interviews include Stéphane Denève, David Halen, and SLSO President and CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard.

More information about this and other broadcasts are available at stlpublicradio.org/symphony.