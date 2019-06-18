St. Louis Teachers Could Take Action To Remove Union President

The president of the St. Louis Public Schools teachers’ union could be removed from the post before the end of her term in 2020.

The executive board of American Federation of Teachers Local 420 scheduled a recall vote for Wednesday evening to decide whether to oust first-term President Sally Topping.

Members say Topping has grown authoritarian and is misleading the 2,300 educators in the union, charges which Topping said are weak.

Topping was elected in 2017 to replace Mary Armstrong, who retired.

“It started off promising, but things really turned sour,” said John Whisenhunt, a high school social studies teacher of more than a decade and now an official with the union. Whisenhunt initiated the recall vote.

Topping brought a large class-action arbitration case against SLPS earlier this year. In it, the union argues more than 1,000 members are being underpaid compared to colleagues because the district isn’t obeying the agreed-upon salary schedule.

But Whisenhunt said the actual number of teachers eligible for compensation in the case is fewer than 400 and that Topping is not being honest about the case.

“We’re talking about people’s salaries, their pensions, their livelihoods. And whatever information we give them must be accurate,” he said.

Topping declined an interview and directed a reporter to statements made on Facebook and emailed to members.

“These charges are a collection of untruths, exaggerations, and differences of opinion intended to inflame your emotions, but not one of them rises to the level of a violation of our constitution, a prerequisite for recall,” Topping wrote.

New contract negotiations between SLPS and the union were expected to begin this fall. But those talks could be postponed if union leadership is in flux. AFT 420’s current contract runs through the end of June 2020.

A two-thirds vote of present members is needed to remove Topping. Turnout could be low, given the meeting is happening during summer break. If Topping is ousted, the local’s vice president, Linda Bell, would take over for the remainder of the term, which runs through next spring.

