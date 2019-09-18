 St. Louis Woman's GoFundMe To Feed Kids Raises 40 Times Original Goal | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Woman's GoFundMe To Feed Kids Raises 40 Times Original Goal

Champale Anderson is the founder of Champ's Teardrops.
For the last five years, Champale Anderson has distributed free snack bags to the kids in her neighborhood who would otherwise go hungry.

“Sometimes that snack is the only thing the kids have that evening,” she said. “They get a bag at 3 p.m., and they’re back by 7 p.m. for more.”

Anderson had been supplying the snacks out of her own pocket and decided recently to start a GoFundMe campaign. She started the campaign with a goal of raising $1,500, and as of September 18, has raised more than $60,000. The amount raised continues to climb.

"I'm going to keep this thing going,” she said, “whether I have a GoFundMe or not."

Wednesday on St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske talked with Anderson about her hopes for the campaign, Champ’s Teardrops. 

Hear their conversation:

