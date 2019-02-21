St. Louisan Derik Scott Advances To 'Titan Games' Semi-Finals With 'The Rock' On NBC

Last month, NBC premiered Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s show “Titan Games,” a reality television program where men and women compete in emotional and daunting physical challenges. Tonight, the semi-finalists compete and inch one step closer to the final prize –among them is native St. Louisan Derik Scott.

The 30-year-old attorney joined host Don Marsh on Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk about his participation in the athletic competition. Scott is a trained Mixed Martial Arts fighter who’s also set Guinness World Records alongside his brothers, such as setting a record for the most backflips on a Swiss ball between two people in one minute.

Those kinds of record caught the attention of the “Titan Games” producers, who reached out to Scott and asked him to be on the show.

“Then finally they say it's hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and I was like, ‘You know I'm in 100%,’” Scott said. “It was just kind of it fit well with who I am: I compete, I fight professionally for Shamrock FC right there in St. Louis … I've done gymnastics my whole life; so it really fit well with me.”

He is also dedicating his appearance on “Titan Games” to his brother’s memory.

“My brother passed away when we were all young,” Scott explained. “And we all struggled with that for a long time. Eventually I just kind of came to the conclusion that I was either going to kind of feel sorry for myself and be sad that I have lost a brother – or I was going to honor his legacy and do something and live a life that he would be proud of. And I've tried to do the latter as much as I possibly can.”

Tonight’s episode of “Titan Games” airs at 7 p.m. CT.

Listen to the full discussion:

