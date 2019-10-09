St. Louisans Weigh In On What Makes A Workplace Where Women Thrive

Women comprise nearly half of the United States’ civilian labor force, according to the Department of Labor’s latest statistics. Yet their annual median earnings — about $42,000 — still fall about $10,000 short of the median paycheck men see each year. And along with the compensation gap, other workforce gender-equity disparities remain common for many industries and employers.

The Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis aims to measure progress on that front with its Women in the Workplace Employment Scorecard. The voluntary rating system, which is now underway for this year, includes a voluntary employer survey exploring policies, practices and work culture.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked with Women’s Foundation Executive Director Lisa Weingarth about the organization’s findings on what makes a company work for women. The on-air conversation also included Affinia Healthcare's Kendra Holmes and NCADA's Stacie Zellin as well as the perspectives of fellow working women Catherine Brown and Emily Cantwell on what makes a job environment a great one — and what doesn’t.

In preparing for the segment, a St. Louis on the Air producer spoke with several women along Cherokee Street. Listen to what they had to say:

Safe Connections CEO Susan Kidder also weighed in on this topic. Take a listen:

