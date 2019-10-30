 'Stand Down' Event Connects East St. Louis Veterans To Range Of Free Services | St. Louis Public Radio

'Stand Down' Event Connects East St. Louis Veterans To Range Of Free Services

    Henry Ballerd, 70, tries on a jacket at a veterans stand down event in East St. Louis on Oct. 29. The East St. Louisan served in Vietnam in the Navy.
EAST ST. LOUIS — The Clyde C. Jordan Senior Center buzzed with activity as nearly 100 veterans bounced between different tables offering free services ranging from legal and medical advice to clothing and even haircuts.

The term “stand down” refers to wartime terminology where a soldier from the frontline would be moved back to rest and recharge, said event organizer Moses Holman. 

“A civilian stand down is just helping veterans who may have lost their way or had some kind of trouble,” he said. “Those who find themselves homeless or drug addicted, or just in need of medical, economic or financial help back on a path to self sustainment.” 

Tuesday was the first time St. Clair County saw a “stand down” since 2007. 

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Jerry Johnson, an army veteran who served during peacetime. “These guys over here in East St. Louis needed it bad.”

The stand down in East St. Louis was the third one the St. Louis resident has attended. Johnson said these kinds of events are crucial for providing relevant information about programs and services that specifically exist for veterans.

“The stand down is important because a veteran can get off the street and get a job,” Johnson said. “I was once homeless, and this program got me housing.”

The East St. Louis stand down provided local vets with a wide range of services. Holman works as a veterans outreach program specialist with the Illinois Department of Employment Security and said he tried to design the event to address all of the reasons he’s heard why someone cannot be self-sustaining.

That could mean just providing a warm coat to a homeless veteran ahead of winter, or more involved services. Moses explained they focus on getting homeless vets access to shelter and providing materials to obtain a job. 

A man looks through free clothing at a St. Clair County veterans stand down event on Oct. 29. The event provided area veterans with clothing, hot meals and other services.
Credit Eric Schmid | St. Louis Public Radio

“A resume or a suit for an interview,” he said. “I try to eliminate at least one hurdle for them, if not all.”

Representatives from the Social Security administration and the Illinois Secretary of State's office were at the event to provide assistance for veterans who may need help getting a new ID, said Sarah Joshway, the executive assistant to East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III. 

“A lot of little things that you might not think of when it comes to someone who is homeless and is needing that push to get back into the workforce,” Joshway said.

There were also groups providing medical and dental services, something many veterans forego. 

“Should no veteran be without teeth, and the majority of us in our 50s and 60s don’t have no teeth,” Johnson said. 

Tuesday’s event may have been the first event in more than a decade, but Holman hopes to see more of them in the future.

Do you know a veteran seeking similar services? Check out this link.

Eric Schmid covers the Metro East for St. Louis Public Radio as part of the journalism grant program Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Follow Eric on Twitter: @EricDSchmid 

Send questions and comments about this article to: feedback@stlpublicradio.org

