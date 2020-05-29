State Ruling Means St. Louis Planned Parenthood Clinic Can Continue To Offer Abortions

The last clinic providing abortions in Missouri can remain open, a state commissioner ruled Friday.

Missouri Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi said in a 97-page decision that Gov. Mike Parson's administration was wrong to not renew the license of a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis in spring 2019. The clinic has remained open while the commission considered its appeal.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services cited unsafe patient conditions and negligence from staff as its reason for the denial. But Dandamudi said in the ruling that the clinic has met the requirements for a license to perform abortions and granted the renewal of that license.

“Although we found violations of two provisions of law, we cannot deny Planned Parenthood’s license because those findings do not constitute substantial failures to comply with [Missouri law],” Dandamudi wrote. “The Department has failed to raise an affirmative defense sufficient to justify this denial.”

The order comes months after a week-long hearing in October and marks a victory for the Central West End clinic that has been locked in a protracted legal battle with the state. If the clinic were shut down, Missouri would have become the first in the nation with no abortion provider.

Orders from Dandamudi and circuit court judge Michael Stelzer allowed Planned Parenthood to continue to provide abortion services while their appeal was being considered.

Planned Parenthood officials said during the October hearing that the refusal to issue a license was the latest move from a state administration that opposes abortion rights. The denial came shortly after Missouri’s Republican-led state legislature passed and Gov. Parson signed a law banning most abortions after eight weeks.

Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams testified during the hearing state inspectors had found instances of patients’ pregnancies continuing after undergoing an abortion procedure, indicating the clinic was not following proper practices.

The Administrative Hearing Commission found the clinic did violate state law in two cases.

In one instance, workers did not file a required report after multiple attempts to abort a pregnancy failed.

In another case, staff did not document their discussion and review of a failed abortion, in which a patient remained pregnant because of a “missed twin” and developed an infection.

But those two violations do not mean the clinic is unsafe, the commissioner said.

“Planned Parenthood has demonstrated that it provides safe and legal abortion care,” Dandamudi wrote. “In over 4,000 abortions provided since 2018, the Department has only identified two causes to deny its license.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

