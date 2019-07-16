 Stenger Campaign Donor Pleads Guilty In Corruption Case | St. Louis Public Radio

Stenger Campaign Donor Pleads Guilty In Corruption Case

  • John Rallo (left), who allegedly received county contracts in exchange for campaign contributions to Stenger, leaves federal court with his attorney Friday afternoon.
    John Rallo (left) shown in this file photo from May pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges on Tuesday.
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

An insurance executive who received contracts with St. Louis County in exchange for campaign contributions to then-County Executive Steve Stenger has pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

John Rallo admitted to bribery, mail fraud and theft of honest services in an appearance Tuesday in front of U.S. District Judge Richard Webber. He will be sentenced October 15. He could face more than two years in prison, although Webber does not have to follow federal sentencing guidelines.

Rallo donated thousands of dollars to Stenger’s campaigns for county executive. In exchange, Stenger and Sheila Sweeney, the former head of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, made sure that Rallo got a consulting contract with the county, despite having no marketing experience. Sweeney also helped ensure that another company of Rallo’s could purchase two properties in Wellston, near the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy.

Rallo had also pushed Stenger to award his company, Cardinal Insurance Group, the contract for employee voluntary benefits, although that deal never materialized.

Sweeney was ousted from the development agency in January, several months after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on the consulting contract Rallo received and other questionable bidding practices at the Partnership. Stenger resigned after being charged in May.

Stenger and Sweeney have already pleaded guilty to their roles in the scheme, and will be sentenced in August.

Rallo, who now lives in Salt Lake City, has an active license to sell insurance in Missouri. A spokeswoman for the state Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration said Rallo is required to notify the department of his conviction. Regulators will investigate to determine if he will face professional discipline.

John Rallo
Steve Stenger
Corruption
Sheila Sweeney
Former County Executive Stenger's Chief Of Staff Pleads Guilty In Pay-To-Play Scheme

By May 31, 2019
Bill Miller, Steve Stenger's former chief of staff, walks out of federal court after pleading guilty on Friday. May 31, 2019
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s chief of staff pleaded guilty on Friday morning to a federal corruption charge of aiding and abetting bribery.

William Miller Jr., accompanied by his attorney, Larry Hale, declined to comment after the hearing.

The evidence in the case consisted of statements from witnesses both inside and outside of county government, said federal prosecutor Hal Goldsmith. He also said there were “tens of thousands of emails and text messages” and recordings from telephone conversations and meetings.

Key Figures In Stenger Case Facing Their Own Federal Charges

By & May 10, 2019
John Rallo (left), who allegedly received county contracts in exchange for campaign contributions to Stenger, leaves federal court with his attorney Friday afternoon.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 5:15 p.m., May 10 with Sheila Sweeney's guilty plea — Two people who figured prominently in the political corruption scandal that brought down former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger have been charged as well.

John Rallo, an insurance executive who allegedly received county contracts in exchange for campaign contributions to Stenger, was charged Friday with bribery, mail fraud and honest services fraud, the same charges that Stenger pleaded guilty to last week. Sheila Sweeney, the former head of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, pleaded guilty to covering up the scheme, and not telling law enforcement about it.