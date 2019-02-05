STLPR-Led 'Fixed Odds' Series Looks At Problem Gambling In America

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed a newly published Sharing America series titled “Fixed Odds.”

It explores the effects of problem gambling on diverse communities across the U.S.

Joining the discussion were Holly Edgell, who is St. Louis Public Radio’s race, identity and culture editor, and Dr. Timothy Fong, professor of addiction psychiatry and co-director of UCLA's Gambling Studies Program.

Listen to the conversation:

And be sure to read and listen to the full report on the STLPR website.

