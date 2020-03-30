Submit A Question About Coronavirus in Missouri and Illinois

The coronavirus has disrupted many aspects of everyday life. Businesses are closed, schools are empty and sporting events are postponed as the region feels the impact of the pandemic. All of the changes lead to understandable confusion among residents in Missouri and Illinois.
We have been asking what you want to know about COVID-19, and you responded with excellent questions. We’re reporting out the answers and adding them as we go to three main Q&A guides:
We’re answering your questions about health and the coronavirus in the St. Louis region.
Some of these answers about how to keep yourself and your neighbors safe during the pandemic may change in the coming weeks. We’ll post those changes here. Check our live blog and Twitter account for the latest updates.
We’re answering your questions about the coronavirus in the St. Louis region. This Q&A addresses unemployment, government financial assistance and other financial issues critical for workers and employers.
Don’t see your question answered? Ask it here. And check out other coronavirus guides: