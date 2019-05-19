 Summer Program To Feed Hungry Kids In Place Of School Lunches | St. Louis Public Radio

Summer Program To Feed Hungry Kids In Place Of School Lunches

By May 19, 2019
  • The summer program includes a mobile food pantry that makes stops at 19 locations. [5/19/19]
    The summer program includes a mobile food pantry that makes stops at 19 locations.
    Operation Food Search

For many area students, the start of summer vacation means an increase in free time and a chance to spend more time with friends. It also means a loss of access to the subsidized school meals that many children depend on.

The St. Louis-based nonprofit Operation Food Search aims to fill that gap during the summer months.

It plans to serve 100,000 afternoon meals to children for 10 weeks, beginning June 3. That would be an increase of 8,000 from last summer’s total.

This comes after an expansion of the group’s school-year program that distributes after-school meals and snacks through a network of public libraries.

According to the advocacy group Feeding America, 23.3% of people in St. Louis are food-insecure, meaning they are unsure at any given time where their next meal will come from. In St. Louis County, 13.8% of people are food-insecure; in St. Charles County, it’s 9%.

“Food insecurity exists in every single county, in every single city in the state of Missouri,” said Brian Wieher, director of child & family nutrition for Operation Food Search. “There are some people out there, somewhere, who do not know where their next meal is coming from. They do not know if they’re going to have the means to provide for their family in the coming week. It could be anyone at any time.”

During the summer program, Operation Food Search will offer meals at a network of 14 public libraries in St. Louis, St. Louis County and, for the first time, St. Charles County.

Those locations are augmented with pop-up food pantries, complete with games and educational activities, at 19 locations, from housing developments to schools and public parks.

The organization will expand its school-year program come August, offering after-school meals at Normandy High School for the first time.

“One of the ways that hunger might be manifested in a child’s life is that it might reduce his or her ability to succeed in school,” said Lucinda Perry, director of strategic initiatives at Operation Food Search.

“When they come to school and they haven’t had nutritious food to eat,” Perry said, “studies show that a child’s ability to concentrate is reduced significantly and also their ability to be on their best behavior and focus. Children can act out in all kinds of ways and maybe they just don’t understand, or they don’t know who to tell that they are hungry.”

Jeremy can be found on Twitter @jeremydgoodwin.

Operation Food Search
Food Insecurity
The Hunger Games

After-school program in St. Louis County libraries to expand, feed more children

By Aug 12, 2018
After-school meals will be available at six library branches, paired with activities like weekly chess instruction. 8/12
Kara Smith | St. Louis County Library

An after-school meal program in St. Louis county that feeds hungry children in public libraries is expanding.

St. Louis County Library and the nonprofit group Operation Food Search began the effort as a summer program in 2014. They expanded it in January 2018, serving 6,200 meals at three library branches between then and May.

Out for lunch: Summer can mean struggle to keep kids fed

By Jun 12, 2018
Jennings school kids pick up lunches delivered June 4, 2018 by Operation Food Search at Hanrahan Elementary School. The north St. Louis County district serves meals as part of its summer school program.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

During the school year, Stacey Vehlewald’s kids are able to grab bagels in the cafeteria before class, and chow down on chicken nuggets at lunchtime. When summer break arrives, those free meals from the school cafeteria aren’t available.

Even with trips to the food pantry and shopping discounts, last summer Vehlewald's grocery bill went up at least $300 per month.

'Too Many Families Going To Bed Hungry': A Look At Food Insecurity In The St. Louis Region

By Mar 5, 2019
From left, Julie Pole, Lucinda Perry and Meredith Knopp joined Tuesday's talk show.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Roughly 850,000 people are facing food insecurity in the state of Missouri alone – and that includes about 220,000 kids.

“We estimate roughly one in five kids in the state of Missouri [are] hungry or at risk of not knowing where their next meal is going to be coming from,” Operation Food Search’s Lucinda Perry said Tuesday on St. Louis on the Air.

Perry, who is director of strategic initiatives for the nonprofit, joined host Don Marsh alongside guests from two other St. Louis-area organizations that focus on addressing food insecurity: Food Outreach and the St. Louis Area Foodbank.