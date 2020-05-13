 Sunshine Law Loss Leaves Mizzou With $175K Bill | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Sunshine Law Loss Leaves Mizzou With $175K Bill

By 26 minutes ago

The University of Missouri will pay $175,000 after losing a Sunshine Law case.
Credit St. Louis Public Radio file photo

Four years ago, Dan Kolde sued the University of Missouri. His clients, a California-based nonprofit called the Beagle Freedom Project, had sought to obtain records about the dogs and cats the university was using for research. 

Those records were indisputably open to the public under Missouri’s Sunshine Law. What fell into dispute was the cost. The Beagle Freedom Project had made their request as narrow as possible, asking only for records the university was required to maintain for federal inspectors. Still, the university announced it needed $82,222 from the nonprofit to produce them.  

Kolde’s clients sued instead. Last fall, they won at trial. And on Monday, the case finally wrapped up — with the judge signing off on a final settlement that has the university paying Dan Kolde and his clients $175,000. That’s a hefty sum in light of the fact that Kolde had publicly offered to settle the case for just $1 and a few key policy changes

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Kolde explained that testimony and trial showed the university had been hoping the Beagle Freedom Project would just go away. The records’ cost included 1,500 “man hours” from 30 different employees, some of them extremely well-compensated. 

In some cases, the Beagle Freedom Project would have to pay them more than $125 an hour to gather the records. That’s even though the Sunshine law requires the “lowest cost” employee be used to fill such requests. 

“These were basically some of the highest paid people at the university,” Kolde recalled. 

And that’s one reason he believed the university was simply trying to inflate the cost: “These guys [generally] weren’t going through the files and doing administrative work. We knew from the beginning that was suspect.”

“Some of the evidence in the trial testimony clearly indicated that the university was absolutely hostile to the Beagle Freedom Project,” Kolde said. “During trial, one of their employees [said] that, ‘A lot of times activism happens, and if there’s a cost associated, a lot of times it’s not just followed through with.’” 

“The custodian of records herself sent an email to some of the university staff members saying, ‘Often, these animals rights groups just don’t want to put out the money.’” 

Listen:

Reached for comment, a University of Missouri spokesman said, “The University of Missouri is committed to being transparent and in compliance of the law. We respond to nearly 700 Sunshine requests per year and devote significant resources to live up to the requirements of the Sunshine Law. We respectfully disagree that the University violated those requirements. We respect the court and are pleased to have reached this settlement.”

The settlement that the judge signed off on Monday includes legal fees for Kolde and two others lawyers and some administrative costs, as well as a $1,000 fine for a “knowing” Sunshine Law violation. Kolde noted that the $1,000 fine is the maximum for such Sunshine Law violations, but that the law allows lawyers to recoup their fees as an incentive to take on such cases.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Sunshine law
University of Missouri
Animal Welfare
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Court Rules Missouri Corrections Officials Did Not Violate Sunshine Law In Execution Cases

By Dan Margolies Feb 14, 2017

Missouri corrections officials are not required to disclose the identities of the pharmacists who supply the state’s lethal execution drugs, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.

Reversing a lower court judge who had ordered the Department of Corrections to reveal their names, the Missouri Court of Appeals found that the DOC did not violate the state’s Sunshine Law by refusing to provide them.

Emotional Support Animals Draw Controversy In The Air And In Neighborhoods

By Oct 8, 2019
Cassie Boness (at left) and Dan Kolde joined Tuesday's "St. Louis on the Air" to discuss the role of emotional support animals and the legalities that surround them.
Cassie Boness & St. Louis Public Radio

Do a quick Google Image search of “emotional support animals,” and you’ll see various photos of animals on planes or in airports dressed in vests denoting their purpose. Under the Air Carrier Access Act, passengers needing to travel with an emotional support animal can do so with some basic documentation. 

There are limitations. 

‘It’s been a banner year:’ Attorney explains Illinois’ 6 animal welfare laws to take effect in 2019

By Dec 28, 2018

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio executive editor Shula Neuman led a discussion about Illinois’ six new animal welfare laws, which will take effect Jan. 1. Joining Neuman for the discussion was Ledy VanKavage, senior legislative attorney for Best Friends Animal Society.

“It’s been a banner year for companion animal welfare legislation in Illinois,” VanKavage said. “It’s great to see because we had these bills sponsored by Democrats and Republicans – something you don’t see so often.”