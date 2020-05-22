 Survey Estimates St. Louis Arts Groups Lost $2.5 Million During Pandemic | St. Louis Public Radio

Survey Estimates St. Louis Arts Groups Lost $2.5 Million During Pandemic

By 31 minutes ago
  • Brian McKinley, left, and Drummond Crenshaw rehearse a scene from 'Spell #7' at the A.E. Hotchner Studio Theatre at Washington University.
    The Black Rep canceled performances of "Spell #7" due to the coronavirus. Ninety-two percent of local arts groups canceled events. Brian McKinley and Drummond Crenshaw are seen here in rehearsal.
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Leaders at fewer than half the arts organizations in the St. Louis area say they are confident their organizations will survive the impact of COVID-19. 

That uncertainty is revealed in a survey by the national advocacy group Americans for the Arts. 

Only 38 of 79 arts organization leaders in St. Louis and in St. Louis, St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson counties who responded reported that they will likely survive the economic disruptions of the pandemic. Nationwide, 58% of arts organizations who responded to the survey expressed confidence.

St. Louis-area arts organizations lost more than $2.5 million during the coronavirus crisis, according to the survey’s calculations.

Ninety-two percent of responding local arts groups have canceled events, amounting to 174,890 lost admissions. 

The Black Rep, which is included in the national survey, was in the midst of a successful production of Ntozake Shange’s “Spell #7” when limits on public gatherings in St. Louis and St. Louis County went into effect in March. Producing Director Ron Himes had extended the show an extra week because of strong ticket sales, but the company was only able to go forward with one of the five additional performances. 

After optimistically postponing it by just a month, he also canceled the production of George Brant’s “Marie and Rosetta” that was originally scheduled to close the season on May 21.

Himes said the financial blow from cancellations was lessened because only about 15% of ticketholders asked for refunds. But the theater announced Friday it will bump its September show back by a year. He is unsure if the Black Rep will proceed with a show scheduled for January 2021.

“In the past, where we’ve had challenges, at least they were challenges that we somehow could wrap our heads and our thinking around,” Himes said. “This is an instance in which we have absolutely little to no control over how long this pandemic will continue to impact us as a community and a world.”

St. Louis-area arts organizations laid off 13 employees and furloughed another 30, according to the survey, which includes data through Friday. Nearly one quarter of responding organizations indicated that they are “extremely likely” to see temporary or permanent reductions in workforce.

“One of the challenges here is there’s so much uncertainty in the future. Nobody knows when they’ll be able to open up again, and the challenge for the arts is: first to close, last to open,” said Randy Cohen, vice president of research at Americans for the Arts.

Local organizations also cited a lack of available cash reserves and a drop in donations as major concerns. 

Follow Jeremy on Twitter: @JeremyDGoodwin

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Americans for the Arts
The Black Rep
Ron Himes
coronavirus
Arts
Top Stories

Related Content

As Tax Revenues Fall, Regional Arts Commission Prepares To Slash Arts Grants

By May 12, 2020
The Hyatt Regency in downtown St. Louis sits dormant, as travel restrictions and an economic downturn related to the coronavirus pandemic wreak havoc on the tourism industry. Funds from local occupancy taxes fund Regional Arts Commission [5/10/20]
Jeremy D. Goodwin | St. Louis Public Radio

More than 100 St. Louis-area arts organizations already struggling with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic are about to lose a chunk of their grant funding.

Regional Arts Commission leaders have alerted organizations to expect that grants it awards in its upcoming 2020-2021 cycle will be reduced by at least 60% from typical levels, according to board chair Mont Levy. 

Previously announced grants that were due to be paid after June 30 will also be reduced.

Arts Leaders Scope Out The Shape Of Live Theater In A Pandemic

By May 7, 2020
Kranzberg Arts Foundation Executive Director Chris Hansen stands in the empty Grandel theater. The Kranzberg will soon start training hundreds of local arts professionals in its coronavirus safety protocols. [5/7/20]
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Leaders of most St. Louis-area theater companies don’t know when they’ll invite audiences back for live performances again during the coronavirus pandemic.

But they’re plotting the shape of live theater in an environment where social distancing is paramount and ticketbuyers may hesitate to return. 

Kranzberg Arts Foundation has taken the lead, developing a comprehensive set of new protocols that could serve as a model for local performing arts organizations.

At Black Rep, 'Spell #7' Gives Actors A Platform To Challenge Enduring Stereotypes

By Feb 20, 2020
Brian McKinley, left, and Drummond Crenshaw rehearse a scene from 'Spell #7' at the A.E. Hotchner Studio Theatre at Washington University.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The street-smart black friend of a white protagonist. The menacing black man. The sassy black woman. 

These stereotypical depictions of black people have filled television, movies and theater productions for years. 

Where do they come from? 

The Black Rep’s production of Ntozake Shange’s “Spell #7” at Washington University’s A.E. Hotchner Studio Theatre makes the case that the one-dimensional, demeaning character types of 19th- and 20th-century minstrel shows still haunt the entertainment industry. 

‘A billion dollar story’: The economic impact of the arts in Missouri

By Oct 6, 2017
(L to R) Michael Donovan, Robert Lynch and Sherry Sissac
Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

In Missouri’s big cities and in its rural area, the arts have a big impact – not only for their inherent value – but economically as well.

“It’s a billion dollar story [in Missouri],” said Michael Donovan, Executive Director of the Missouri Arts Council, an organization that has funded the arts in communities across the state for more than 50 years.

Donovan along with Robert Lynch, President and CEO of Americans for the Arts, and Sherry Sissac, Deputy Director of the Regional Arts Commission, joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh on Friday.