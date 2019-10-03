 Teen Center To Provide A Safe Place, Resources For Ferguson, North St. Louis County Youth | St. Louis Public Radio

Teen Center To Provide A Safe Place, Resources For Ferguson, North St. Louis County Youth

By Andrea Smith 2 minutes ago

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis will open its first teen support center on Thursday with the mission of providing a safe haven for youth in Ferguson and around north county.

The three-story Teen Center of Excellence covers 27,000 square feet and is located on West Florissant Avenue, less than a half-mile from where a police officer shot and killed Michael Brown in 2014. 

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis is opening the Teen Center of Excellence on West Florissant Avenue, less than a half-mile from where a police officer shot and killed Michael Brown in 2014.
Credit Andrea Smith | St. Louis Public Radio

Flint Fowler, president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, said he thinks the center will provide resources and a community that make young people less “vulnerable to the streets or more risky activities.”

“We know that young people like to stay engaged, and they’re going to either be engaged in positive activities, or there’s a good chance that they’re going to be involved in negative activities, particularly during out-of-school time when parents aren’t home to provide the supervision that they need,” Fowler said.

Boys & Girls Clubs serve people ages 6 to 18 around the country, but this is one of the nonprofit’s first facilities dedicated solely to those ages 12 to 18. Fowler said the goal is to serve 1,500 teens at the center each year.

Programming focuses on leadership, civic engagement, education and workforce readiness, awareness of the arts, technological skills and healthy living. Teens will have access to a nutrition education center, outdoor garden, auditorium, studios and other facilities. Social workers will work onsite to provide counseling and refer families to other resources, Fowler said.

“A number of our young people have experienced trauma, so how do you deal with that and not let it limit your possibility?” Fowler said. “[We’re] making sure that young children and teens have access to the types of support services that they need to be healthy physically, emotionally and psychologically.” 

Organizers used a survey to gain feedback from local teens during the planning process, Fowler said. Many requested a safe place to hang out with friends, so the center has a game room and gym. Some wanted help getting a job, so mentors will provide guidance in that area. 

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis built a three-story Teen Center of Excellence with a common area, teaching kitchen, gym and other facilities.
Credit Andrea Smith | St. Louis Public Radio

“There is structure,” Fowler said. “It’s very purposeful and very directed.”

Construction and the first three years’ operating expenses total $12.4 million. Grants, private donations, corporate sponsorships and $2.5 million from the Missouri Development Finance Board are covering the costs, Fowler said. 

The Boys & Girls Club of St. Louis broke ground on the Teen Center of Excellence on Sept. 13, 2018.
Credit Shahla Farzan | St. Louis Public Radio

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony in September 2018, Ferguson Mayor James Knowles called the teen center a “tremendous feat.”

“It’s a promise that was made and a promise that was kept,” Knowles said, referring to the fact that plans for the facility have been in the works for several years. “We very much appreciate all the work that was done to make this become a reality.”

The annual membership fee is $25, and financial resources are available to those who cannot afford the fee. Applications are available onsite and online.

Follow Andrea Smith on Twitter: @andr3afaith 

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Boys and Girls Club
Ferguson
North County
Teen Center of Excellence
Top Stories

Related Content

Teen Tech Center To Open At St. Louis Boys and Girls Club

By Feb 27, 2019
A teen learns about circuitry while building a game controller at the Best Buy Teen Tech Center in Indianapolis.
Credit Best Buy

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis will be celebrating the grand opening of a new teen tech center on Thursday.  

The center — which will reside at the Herbert Hoover Club in north St. Louis — will have a music studio, 3D printers, virtual-reality headsets and more for teens to use.

The goal for the center is to inspire young St. Louisans to pursue careers in STEM fields, according to Dr. Flint Fowler, the president of the local Boys & Girls Club of America chapter.

Boys & Girls Clubs break ground on Ferguson teen center

By Sep 13, 2018
The Boys & Girls Club of St. Louis broke ground on the Teen Center of Excellence on September 13, 2018.
Shahla Farzan | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated Sept. 13 at 3:50 p.m., to include information from Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Four years after protests rocked Ferguson, a nonprofit is expanding youth services in the area.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis broke ground on a teen center in Ferguson, Thursday morning. The $12.4-million facility will be located on West Florissant Avenue, less than half a mile from the spot where Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer in August 2014.