 Teen Creates App To Track Ticks After Contracting Lyme Disease In Missouri | St. Louis Public Radio

Teen Creates App To Track Ticks After Contracting Lyme Disease In Missouri

By Nicolas Telep 7 minutes ago
  • Olivia Goodreau, founder of the LivLyme Foundation and creator of the TickTracker app, speaks at the foundation's 2017 gala. Goodreau contracted Lyme disease after being bit by a tick near Lake of the Ozarks. July 17 2019
    Olivia Goodreau, founder of the LivLyme Foundation and creator of the TickTracker app, speaks at the foundation's 2017 gala. Goodreau contracted Lyme disease after being bit by a tick near Lake of the Ozarks.
    LivLyme Foundation

Olivia Goodreau is trying to help other people avoid what happened to her: Lyme disease.

Goodreau partnered with thePLAN, a software company in central Ohio, to develop TickTracker, a free smartphone app that lets users log the types of ticks they see and where they found them using geolocation. The ticks are displayed on a map.

“I hope that it will bring awareness to everyone so they don’t end up like me and they don’t end up with a bunch of diseases,” Goodreau said.

The summer before she started second grade, Goodreau and her family traveled from their home in Colorado to Lake of the Ozarks. There, she said, she was bitten by a tick she didn’t see. She didn’t have the typical “bull’s-eye” rash, either, which appears in about half of patients eventually diagnosed with Lyme disease.

When she got back home and started school, she started feeling sick. It only got worse.

“I would lose my vision for a period of time,” Goodreau, 14, said. “I was extremely dizzy, I had a tremor in my right hand and I could not physically hold up my head.”

Over the next 4 1/2 years, Goodreau visited dozens of doctors before she was eventually diagnosed with Lyme disease along with a host of related medical problems.

A bite from a deer tick can lead to Lyme disease. About half of all cases of the disease begin with a noticeable rash at the site of the bite.
Credit National Park Service

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says there have been 11 cases of Lyme disease so far in 2019. A tracking map on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows cases in Missouri between 2001 and 2017. Dorothy Feir’s research at St. Louis University in 1994 found ticks collected in Missouri tested positive for B. burgdorferi, which causes the disease.

Goodreau said she had trouble keeping friends after her diagnosis because many of her peers thought Lyme disease was contagious, which it is not. It also took a toll on her schoolwork.

“I feel like I had to work twice as hard just to get the same grade as someone else because I was having massive brain-fog issues,” Goodreau said.

During another trip to Lake of the Ozarks years later, Goodreau found 200 poppy-seed ticks on her dog. As she and her mother removed the ticks, she wondered if there was a way to see what kinds of ticks are in certain locations.

TickTracker went live a year ago. It is also one of four projects to complete the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ The Opportunity Project health tech sprint, along with other technology projects focusing on preventing Lyme disease.

The free TickTracker app also includes photos and descriptions of ticks to help the user identify them.
Credit TickTracker

In addition to TickTracker, Goodreau’s organization, the LivLyme Foundation, has provided grants to Lyme disease researchers and patients.

“Our purpose there is to help kids with Lyme disease that cannot afford their Lyme medication, since most insurance companies won’t cover it,” Goodreau said. “And the other goal is to help scientists find funding and cures for Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases, because we don’t have a cure yet.”

According to the CDC, early detection and treatment with antibiotics can allow patients to recover from Lyme disease. If it goes undetected, the disease can damage the immune system and tissues. And, even when there is early treatment, some patients develop persistent, or long-term, Lyme disease.

The TickTracker app has step-by-step instructions for identifying ticks and removing them with tweezers. Goodreau said the conventional wisdom of burning or ripping ticks out of the skin is counter-productive. Burning them makes them burrow in more deeply, and ripping them out leaves their head in the skin, which still leaves the person open to infection.

Follow Nicolas on Twitter: @NDTelep

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Ticks
lyme disease
Lake of the Ozarks
Technology
Olivia Goodreau
LivLyme Foundation
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
Top Stories

Related Content

Honeysuckle plus deer equals abundance of ticks

By Jo Seltzer Oct 11, 2010

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Oct. 11, 2010 - Invaders wreak havoc. No, we are not referring to Attila the Hun or Hagar the Horrible. In scientific context, invaders are plants or animals whose introduction by humans to a new environment allows them to displace native species and change the ecology of that area.

Despite doctors’ assumptions, Lyme only a small sliver of area’s tick-borne diseases

By Jul 19, 2018
A deer tick, one of the most common ticks in the Midwest and the carrier of several diseases, such as Lyme Disease.
Pixabay

A small survey of St. Louis-area physicians found doctors greatly overestimate the prevalence of Lyme disease and underestimate the prevalence of other tick-borne illnesses in Missouri.

Scientists at the University of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville sent a survey to 81 St. Louis-area infectious-disease specialists and family physicians. About a fifth of the doctors responded.

According to the results, published earlier this month in the journal Ticks and Tick-borne Diseases, 82 percent of respondents believed Lyme disease was among the most common tick-borne infections in the state. But state health officials say there were only 10 probable or confirmed cases of Lyme in Missouri in 2016.