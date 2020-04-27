 Testing Aims To Better Understand Coronavirus Spread Across Missouri | St. Louis Public Radio

Testing Aims To Better Understand Coronavirus Spread Across Missouri

By 1 hour ago
  • Provided photo from Phelps Health of triage station 04-27-20
    The outdoor triage station at Phelps Health served as a coronavirus testing site for two days as part of a state initiative to gather more data.
    Phelps Health

ROLLA — Eight health agencies around the state have started giving free coronavirus tests to compile data to better understand the spread of the virus.

Unlike other tests, people without symptoms can get tested.

One of those locations was at the drive-thru triage area at Phelps Health Medical Center in Rolla. The testing comes as the state and some local governments are easing stay-at-home orders and opening public places and businesses.

“The more information you have, the better armed you’re going to be able to be in making any decisions as it relates to COVID,” said Ed Clayton, president and CEO of Phelps Health. “Whether it’s reopening, whether it’s just understanding what’s going on in your population.”

The Department of Health and Senior Services did not immediately respond to a request about why each location was chosen. Officials in Phelps County say they might have been chosen because the hospital was proactive in setting up a remote triage center weeks ago, even though the area has had only two cases so far.

“This will help us have better data,” said Ashley Wann, director of the Phelps-Maries County Health Department. “And have an idea if I do have an asymptomatic transmission going on in the community that I don’t know about, or if I do have a few little hot spots of very mild cases, that we can see those, we can reach out, we can isolate those and knock them down."

A limited number of tests are available to people who register ahead of time. Each health department has been allotted different numbers of tests with slightly different time frames this week. 

Phelps County tested 400 people Sunday and Monday. Kansas City’s health department is testing people Monday through Wednesday.

Other testing locations are in Kirksville, Albany, Charleston, Maryville, Perryville, Marshall, Branson and Kennett. People wishing to be tested can register here

Follow Jonathan on Twitter: @JonathanAhl

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Phelps Health
coronavirus
Phelps County
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
Top Stories

Related Content

Rolla Hospital Readies For Coronavirus Cases

By Apr 2, 2020
The drive-thru triage area at Phelps Health Medical Center in Rolla is part of the hospital's preperation to handle increased patients becaue of coronavirus. 04-02-20
Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

ROLLA — So far, there have not been any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Phelps County, but the hospital in Rolla is using the delay to make sure it's ready.

Phelps Health Medical Center is the largest hospital for more than 50 miles in every direction. And while COVID-19 cases are few in that region, they are preparing for its arrival in big numbers.

Phelps Health started expanding its capacity more than two weeks ago, with the creation of a triage center in a parking lot adjacent to the hospital. It’s made up of tents, portable buildings and a covered carport where patients can be assessed in their cars.

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 1 hour ago
Four residents and two workers at a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

4:35 p.m. Monday, April 27

Missouri businesses can reopen Monday if they follow social distancing guidelines, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced today.

Under the governor’s plan to reopen state businesses closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, businesses are encouraged to minimize travel, allow employees to work remotely and prohibit employees with symptoms from returning to work until they’ve been cleared by a medical provider. 

Retail businesses will still be required to take some precautions, such as imposing their own limits on how many people can be inside an establishment. There’s no limit on how many people can gather in public spaces as long as they stay six feet from each other.

Amid Pandemic, Franklin County Readies To Open For (Some) Business

By Kayla Drake Apr 23, 2020
A sign off Highway 44 points to Union, Missouri, where some businesses will be allowed to reopen Friday. 4/23/2020
Kayla Drake

While Missouri is still under a stay-at-home order, Franklin County plans to allow certain businesses to reopen starting midnight Friday. 

Golf courses, movie theaters, concert halls, gyms, exercise studios, bowling alleys and skating rinks are included in the reopening. The majority of these businesses have been closed since March 24

Beyond COVID-19 Data: What Can St. Louis Do To Bring About Health Care Equity?

By 12 hours ago
St. Louis University's Institute for Healing Justice and Equity co-founder Ruqaiijah Yearby said the city needs to provide resources for those minority groups with limited access to health care to begin making the city's health care system equitable.
Saint Louis University

On April 8, St. Louis health director Dr. Fred Echols penned a column for the St. Louis American, in which he revealed that the first 12 COVID-19-related deaths in the city were African Americans.

At that time, no detailed racial data about who the virus was affecting was readily available to the public.