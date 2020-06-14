 For A Third Weekend, St Louis Saw A Slew of Anti-Police Brutality Protests | St. Louis Public Radio

For A Third Weekend, St Louis Saw A Slew of Anti-Police Brutality Protests

By & 1 minute ago
  • About 100 demontrators, many of them children, walk onto the Arch grounds Sunday June 14, 2020, to protest police violence. It was just one of several such protests over the weekend.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    About 100 demontrators, many of them children, walk onto the Arch grounds Sunday afternoon to protest police violence against black people. It was just one of several such protests over the weekend.
    Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Curtis Orange, 26, watches as protesters gather under the Arch Sunday during a protest against police brutality.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Curtis Orange, 26, watches as protesters gather under the Arch Sunday during a protest against police brutality.
    Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Demonstrators kneel for nearly nine minutes Sunday June 14, 2020, under the Arch to symbolize the length of time a white police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck causing his death.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Demonstrators kneel for nearly nine minutes Sunday under the Arch to symbolize the length of time a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on George Floyd's neck causing his death.
    Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Activists again took to streets, parks and intersections across the St. Louis region this weekend to call for an end to heavy-handed policing tactics.

At one point Sunday, simultaneous demonstrations were underway in Ballwin, St. Ann and St. Louis. More protests took place at other times throughout the weekend, including a caravan of dozens of cars that drove through the city’s central corridor, and a march in Webster Groves. 

It’s the third straight weeknd of demonstrations against police brutality in St. Louis, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. 

Tracie Berry-McGhee and Jasime Thomas hang out of a car during a Black Lives Matter protest Sunday that drove through St. Louis' central corridor.
Credit Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Just under a hundred people gathered at Kiener Plaza mid-afternoon for a demonstration geared toward children. The crowd marched from the plaza to the Arch, where they knelt in silence for nearly nine minutes, to symbolize the length of time a white police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck causing his death.

“Don’t ever think that your voices aren’t being heard, don’t ever think that you don’t have a voice, and don’t ever think you can’t express what you want to express,” Caleb Camp, 22, told the crowd before the short march.

Demonstrators kneel for nearly nine minutes Sunday under the Arch to symbolize the length of time a white police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck causing his death.
Credit Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Former NBA veteran and St. Louis native Larry Hughes also spoke to the gathering. 

“You find some way to make an impact, to make your voice heard, and to push out a positive message,” said Hughes, 41, who runs a youth basketball academy.

Meanwhile in St. Ann, a group of local Latino organizations gathered for Marcha De Unidad to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Around 50 people marched on St. Charles Rock Road chanting “Tu lucha, mi lucha,” in Spanish which means “Your struggle, my struggle.”

One of the protest organizers and board member of Comunidad STL, Maria Yaksic, immigrated from Bolivia in the 90s. She said it is time to set aside her own agenda as a Latina, until the rights of black people are recognized. 

“If we came here with the idea that [America] is a democracy, then let’s act on that,” she said. "We came here with the understanding that everybody here wins, no matter that the American dream exists. Why black people don’t have it?”

Follow Ryan on Twitter: @rpatrickdelaney

Follow Kayla on Twitter: @_kayladrake

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
George Floyd
Protests
Policing
Black Lives Matter
Top Stories

Related Content

Florissant Police Detective Fired After Video Sparks Outrage — And Protests

By Jun 10, 2020
Jerryl Christmas, one of the lawyers defending the man who was struck by an SUV driven by former detective Joshua Smith demanded further action be taken against Smith during a protest held outside the Florissant Police Department.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 9:20 p.m. June 10 with additional information from the protest 

Florissant police detective Joshua Smith has lost his job, days after video of him hitting a man with an SUV sparked outrage throughout the region — and protests in one of St. Louis County’s largest municipalities.

Florissant Police Chief Timothy Fagan fired Smith on Wednesday, said Sgt. Craig DeHart. He had been suspended after Real STL News released footage from a residential video camera showing an unmarked police car that Smith was driving hit a man. 

Demonstrators Chant, March And Sweat As Police Brutality Protests Continue

By & Jun 7, 2020
Jason Barney, center, locks arms with fellow protester Sunday June 7, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. He was among thousands who continued days of protests against police brutality.
File photo | Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Kyla Hawkins sat on the steps of St. Louis City Hall and tried to wipe the sweat off her face and the emotion off her mind. 

She leaned her forehead against her cardboard sign and collected herself.

Hawkins, who goes by Sunshine, had just walked nearly two miles Sunday afternoon under a 93-degree June sun along with thousands of others who gathered in downtown St. Louis to protest police brutality toward minorities, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.