 Thursday: Another Look At The Loop Now That Its Trolley Is Operating | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: Another Look At The Loop Now That Its Trolley Is Operating

By 25 minutes ago

The Loop Trolley currently operates Thursdays through Sundays, beginning at noon.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air will feature a discussion about the latest developments and challenges along the eight-block Delmar Loop entertainment, dining and shopping district located in University City.

Joining the conversation will be Rachelle L’Ecuyer, executive director of the Delmar Loop.

Have a question or comment about the state of the Delmar Loop? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex HeuerEvie HemphillLara Hamdan and Jon Lewis give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Delmar Loop
Loop Trolley
Rachelle L'Ecuyer
STLPR Talk Shows