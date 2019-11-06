Thursday: ArchCity Defenders Celebrates 10 Years Of Advocacy, Growth

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Ten years ago, a trio of recent law school graduates formed a nonprofit law firm. They called it ArchCity Defenders. And they had a novel idea: wraparound services, not just legal representation, for the people who needed it most.

Today, the attorneys at ArchCity Defenders continue to assist the people they represent in ways that go far beyond a typical law firm. But they also do much more — giving what remains a relatively small firm an outsized impact on the St. Louis region. They’ve sued numerous municipalities for predatory policing. They’ve taken on cash bail, excessive court fees and debtors prisons. They’ve represented activists and the wrongly accused. And they’ve forced systemic change.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, ArchCity co-founder Michael-John Voss and executive director Blake Strode will discuss their work. In advance of their sold-out 10th anniversary party, the two lawyers will discuss what they’ve accomplished and what they seek to take on next.

