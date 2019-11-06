 Thursday: ArchCity Defenders Celebrates 10 Years Of Advocacy, Growth | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: ArchCity Defenders Celebrates 10 Years Of Advocacy, Growth

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Ten years ago, a trio of recent law school graduates formed a nonprofit law firm. They called it ArchCity Defenders. And they had a novel idea: wraparound services, not just legal representation, for the people who needed it most.

Today, the attorneys at ArchCity Defenders continue to assist the people they represent in ways that go far beyond a typical law firm. But they also do much more — giving what remains a relatively small firm an outsized impact on the St. Louis region. They’ve sued numerous municipalities for predatory policing. They’ve taken on cash bail, excessive court fees and debtors prisons. They’ve represented activists and the wrongly accused. And they’ve forced systemic change. 

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, ArchCity co-founder Michael-John Voss and executive director Blake Strode will discuss their work. In advance of their sold-out 10th anniversary party, the two lawyers will discuss what they’ve accomplished and what they seek to take on next.

Related Event

What: #ACDTurns10

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019

Where: Stifel Theatre (1400 Market St., St. Louis, MO 63103)

Have a question or comment about the work of ArchCity Defenders? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

ArchCity Defenders executive director Thomas Harvey to leave St. Louis, start national project

By Nov 16, 2017
Lara Hamdan / St. Louis Public Radio

After spending eight years as executive director of ArchCity Defenders in St. Louis, Thomas Harvey will move to California to take on a much bigger role.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked to Harvey about his career and what work he hopes to continue. Harvey will move to Los Angeles at the end of the year to establish a national organization that will bail out people held in jail who cannot afford their temporary release.

ArchCity Defenders co-founder is on a new mission: to end cash bail

By Nov 29, 2017
Lamya Orr tries to greet a friend who is inside the Workhouse while standing outside the gate with his children and their mother.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Since Thomas Harvey helped start ArchCity Defenders in 2009, he has delivered legal representation to homeless and working poor people throughout St. Louis. But now, Harvey is taking part in a nationwide effort that could get tens of thousands of people out of jail while they await a trial.

Harvey is relocating to Los Angeles to take a position with the Bail Project, which is seeking to pay the bails of roughly 160,000 people over the next few years. The organization plans to set up operations in 40 cities, including St. Louis. Harvey says the work will change lives and communities — and provide momentum to an existing activist movement to end cash bail.

ArchCity Defenders’ new executive director Blake Strode thinks city is falling short on reforms

By Jan 29, 2018
ArchCity Defenders new executive director Blake Strode talked about the organization's mission to continue helping underserved citizens.
Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio

The non-profit civil rights law firm ArchCity Defenders is a legal advocacy group established less than a decade ago in St. Louis. After the organization’s co-founder Thomas Harvey announced his resignation as executive director, attorney Blake Strode became his successor.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with Strode, the St. Louis native, Harvard Law School graduate and former Skadden fellow. He returned to St. Louis to use his law degree to work on social and racial justice issues.

ArchCity Defenders sues over conditions at St. Louis’ medium security jail

By Nov 13, 2017
The majority of people housed at the Medium Security Institution in St. Louis do not have air conditioning. (July 19, 2017)
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated November 13 at 3:30 p.m. with comments from attorneys and the city — A local legal nonprofit has sued the city of St. Louis, saying conditions at the Medium Security Institution violate the rights of inmates.

ArchCity Defenders filed the federal lawsuit Monday on behalf of seven inmates who spent time at the jail. The suit accuses the city of ignoring unsanitary conditions that led to a variety of health problems, and providing inadequate medical care. Guards are also accused of goading inmates into fights, and sexually harassing female inmates.