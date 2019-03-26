Thursday: Being A Change Agent In Divided Political Times

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, executive producer Alex Heuer will talk with two commentators from across the ideological spectrum who are making efforts to be change agents within an increasingly divided American political landscape.

Bill Kristol is a Republican and the founder of the now-defunct conservative publication the Weekly Standard. He has become an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump.

Representing the left will be Sarah Kendzior, a St. Louis-based columnist and writer who recently published a collection of essays called “The View from Flyover Country: Dispatches from the Forgotten America.”

Both Kristol and Kendzior are keynote speakers at FOCUS St. Louis’ “Being an Agent for Change in a Divided America” event, which will be held Friday at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

