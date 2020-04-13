Thursday: Bi-State’s Taulby Roach Offers Update On Regional Transit Challenges

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Early last month, many St. Louis leaders were celebrating what appeared to be a new level of regional collaboration around public transportation. Bi-State Development President and CEO Taulby Roach joined St. Louis on the Air to talk about new security strategies aimed at boosting Metro Transit ridership and overall safety and comfort.

But within a week or so of that appearance on the talk show, with the quick spread of COVID-19 across the U.S., the transit agency had changed its focus of messaging in a big way. Instead of tweets encouraging commuters to choose transit and regular “Passenger Profiles” sharing wide-ranging stories of folks doing just that, Metro’s communications began mirroring the urgent pleas of so many other entities and officials in the region: Stay home — and off transit — if at all possible.

“Thank you to our operators, mechanics, maintenance and customer service teams for being on the front lines to get our health care workers, grocery store employees and others where they need to go,” one recent Metro tweet reads. “Remember: Only use Metro Transit for essential trips.”

Many regular riders have taken that to heart and, as is the case among other rail and bus systems across the country, Metro ridership and service frequency have both decreased significantly.

Meanwhile, the transit agency has taken steps to try to protect its workforce, but some bus drivers and other workers would like to see more action.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Roach will join host Sarah Fenske to provide the latest updates on the current challenges facing transit workers, riders and leaders — and to share his thoughts on the fate of public transportation in America post-COVID-19.

