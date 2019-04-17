Thursday: A Conversation With Accomplished Science Educator And Bee Expert Nicole Miller-Struttmann

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The welfare of all sorts of insects has been garnering attention of late, with some disconcerting headlines about declining insect populations.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy D. Goodwin will talk with a local scientist to learn more about what is happening and how humans can help bees and other insects thrive.

Considered one of the top bee experts in the U.S., Webster University biologist Nicole Miller-Struttmann annually heads up a summer Bee Blitz in Forest Park, where photo enthusiasts spread out for an afternoon of bee photography that helps scientists track the population of bee species.

Miller-Struttmann also got some help from some of St. Louis’ youngest citizens during her recent research into the effects of solar eclipses on bee behavior, and she’s been involved in the development of a pollinator garden outside St. Louis Public Library’s downtown branch.

Earlier this month she was honored with the 2019 Science Educator Award by the St. Louis Academy of Science.

Have a question or comment about the well-being of bees and other critters? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. “St. Louis on the Air” producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Jon Lewis give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.