Thursday: A Conversation With 'Criminal' Co-Creators Phoebe Judge And Lauren Spohrer

Since its inception in 2014, Criminal has never been just another true crime podcast. Where some shows spin their speculative wheels or endlessly whip listeners back and forth between evidence of innocence or guilt, Criminal has a reputation for pointing its microphone at the deeply human moments and stories that lurk behind the headlines — and consistently premiering a fresh, tightly crafted story two Fridays each month.

And over the past five years of production, a solid handful of Criminal episodes have brought the podcast’s co-creators, Phoebe Judge and Lauren Spohrer, to the St. Louis region for interviews and research — putting them in conversation with everyone from convicted aircraft hijacker Martin McNally to local historians and journalists.

In 2015, for instance, Judge interviewed Ferguson protestor Ed Crawford, the subject of an iconic photo taken by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Robert Cohen. A year later, the podcast team dug into the history of the Evening Whirl, a crime-focused newspaper that first began publishing in 1938. And in January of this year, Criminal brought new attention to a horrific massacre that occurred in southern Illinois nearly a century ago.

The podcasters were all set for yet another return to St. Louis for a live show at the Pageant on April 28, but then the coronavirus pandemic hit. The Criminal team has now rescheduled their spring tour for later this year, with the St. Louis event planned for Sept. 13.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Judge and Spohrer about what local fans can look forward to at the Pageant later this year. They’ll also touch on the evolution of the show, how they’ve gone about expanding their repertoire to include This Is Love and Phoebe Reads A Mystery, and some of the most memorable St. Louis-related episodes of Criminal.

