Thursday: COVID-19 Dampens Ramadan Spirits, But Local Muslims Continue To Serve Community

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Muslims observing Ramadan are now halfway into the holy month marked by daily fasting, increased religious observance, alms giving and self-reflection. Leading up to the month, which started April 24, the coronavirus dampened the spirits of many looking forward to all the festivities people usually have planned to help keep the momentum going throughout this period.

This year, Muslims won't be able to participate in extended nightly prayers at the mosques or break fasts in the evenings with friends and families. And there will be no large congregational prayers to celebrate the end of the month on Eid.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will check in with members of the local Muslim community to hear how they're navigating the holy month of Ramadan, which landed during the most challenging point of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining the discussion will be Dr. Mahrukh Khan and Malik Sims. The two were the driving force behind a free Muslim-run COVID-19 testing clinic in north Ferguson at 800 Chambers Rd. Three days a week, shortly after they eat their last meal before sunrise and start fasting, they wake again to treat and care for patients infected with COVID-19 in underserved areas.

The test site is open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The initiative is in collaboration with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, the City of Ferguson and various local officials. It is fully funded through the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s family foundation.

Muslims observing the month of Ramadan, in what ways has this year's fast been different for you? What are some of the usual Ramadan activities you're missing most at this time? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.