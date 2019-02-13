Thursday: A Curtain Closing For The Rep’s Artistic Leader, Steven Woolf

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" during the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The curtain will soon be closing on Steven Woolf’s career as artistic director at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, a post he’s held for more than 30 years.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Woolf will join host Don Marsh to talk about his career and the now-playing production of the Tony Award-winning play “Oslo.”

