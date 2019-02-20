Thursday: Dance Therapy Initiative In St. Louis Honors Arianna Dougan

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" during the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Arianna Dougan, an 11 year old who captured the attention of thousands, loved to dance.

Dougan died from a form of pediatric cancer in 2017, but her legacy lives on. Spread Ari’s Light, a new foundation, is promoting dance therapy – also known as movement therapy – at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh will talk with three guests about Dougan’s legacy as well as dance therapy in St. Louis. Joining him for the discussion will be:

Lori Zucker, Arianna Dougan’s mother and the executive director of Spread Ari’s Light

Katie Bohn, licensed professional counselor and dance therapist

Emily Edwards, assistant director at St. Louis Academy of Dance, who taught dance to Dougan beginning in 2009 and has helped raise money for dance therapy in St. Louis

