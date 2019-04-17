Thursday: Defining Millennials – Breaking Misconceptions, Sharing Experiences, More

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Millennials, who are set to outnumber baby boomers sometime this year, are members of a generation often dubbed as lazy, oversensitive and entitled. But are they really? Or are they just misunderstood and maligned?

Collectively more diverse and better educated than previous generations, millennials are also facing some tough challenges, particularly with regard to the economy, housing and workforce evolution.

Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air will include an in-depth discussion about the millennial generation, their experiences, misconceptions about them and more.

Joining the conversation will be Eric Goedereis, associate professor of psychology at Webster University and academic director of Webster’s gerontology program; Kendra Elaine, a millennial leadership expert and diversity coach; and Steph Kukuljan, a St. Louis Business Journal reporter who’s reported on millennials’ impact on the workforce and on real estate development.

