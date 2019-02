This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis on the Air’s latest Sound Bites segment with Sauce Magazine will explore local chocolatiers that make confections ranging from truffles and chocolate sauces to classic chocolate bars – and what makes them different from mass-produced chocolates from companies such as Mars and Hershey’s.

The magazine highlighted five local chocolatiers in their latest issue. On Thursday’s program, host Don Marsh will talk with Catherine Klene, managing editor at Sauce, and Brian Pelletier, owner of Kakao Chocolate.

