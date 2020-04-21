Thursday: Feast Magazine, Small Circle Recipes Collaborate For Relief Fund Cookbook

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In time for the holidays last year, R.J. Hartbeck and Mary von der Heydt launched a series of short cookbooks titled “Small Circle,” each showcasing about 10 recipes from noted chefs around St. Louis.

Watching the pandemic dwindle the local restaurant scene this past month left the duo brainstorming ways to quickly help the chefs that were greatly impacted. While they had an idea, they needed a collaborator that has reach. Enter Feast Magazine — one of the two local food publications highlighting the region’s culinary scene.

The two entities came up with a new community-sourced cookbook, "Extra Helping." It’s a digital PDF cookbook and donation platform to benefit hospitality industry employees affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The recommended donation is $25, all of which will go to the Gateway Resilience Fund in St. Louis and Crossroads Community Kitchen in Kansas City. Each individual who donates will also receive a digital copy of the cookbook, once compiled, via email.

More than 90 recipes have been collected from local chefs for the cookbook and more than $6,000 has been raised so far. Some recipes are dishes you’ll find in your favorite area restaurants, others might be some fun family recipes.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will learn more about the collaboration with Hartbeck. Also joining the conversation will be Heather Riske, editor-in-chief of Feast Magazine.

Have a question or comment about “Extra Helping?” Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.



Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.