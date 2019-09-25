Thursday: A Ferguson Officer's History Of Abusive Policing

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In June 2014, Walter Rice was arrested by Ferguson Police for allowing his two- and four-year-old sons to urinate outdoors at a city park. The married father of four, a Metro bus driver, had never been in trouble with the law, and had chosen a secluded place to let the boys relieve themselves. He nevertheless found himself charged with two counts of parental neglect. His wife was also arrested after their older child attempted to film Rice being taken away by police. Ritania Rice was charged with interfering with an officer, failing to signal and three other low-level offenses.

The case drew widespread outrage after the Rices’ attorney, Javad Khazaeli, detailed their treatment in a lawsuit. But to Khazaeli, one of the most shocking facts was that the officer who arrested the couple, Eddie Boyd, remained employed as a Ferguson cop despite a long history of similar allegations of abusive policing. He has been named in numerous other lawsuits and even cited in the U.S. Department of Justice report into the Ferguson Police Department.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Khazaeli will join us in studio to talk about the many complaints about Boyd’s behavior over the years ⁠— and the fact he was hired in Ferguson after complaints of misconduct as a St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer. He’ll also reveal that Boyd has recently left the Ferguson Police Department.

The conversation will also include an interview with Walter Rice, who details for the first time the impact that his arrest, and that of his wife, has had on their family.

We reached out for comment to both Boyd (via his attorney) and the Ferguson police. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

