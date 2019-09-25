 Thursday: A Ferguson Officer's History Of Abusive Policing | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: A Ferguson Officer's History Of Abusive Policing

By 1 minute ago

Attorney Javad Khazaeli, left, and his client Walter Rice.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In June 2014, Walter Rice was arrested by Ferguson Police for allowing his two- and four-year-old sons to urinate outdoors at a city park. The married father of four, a Metro bus driver, had never been in trouble with the law, and had chosen a secluded place to let the boys relieve themselves. He nevertheless found himself charged with two counts of parental neglect. His wife was also arrested after their older child attempted to film Rice being taken away by police. Ritania Rice was charged with interfering with an officer, failing to signal and three other low-level offenses.

The case drew widespread outrage after the Rices’ attorney, Javad Khazaeli, detailed their treatment in a lawsuit. But to Khazaeli, one of the most shocking facts was that the officer who arrested the couple, Eddie Boyd, remained employed as a Ferguson cop despite a long history of similar allegations of abusive policing. He has been named in numerous other lawsuits and even cited in the U.S. Department of Justice report into the Ferguson Police Department.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Khazaeli will join us in studio to talk about the many complaints about Boyd’s behavior over the years ⁠— and the fact he was hired in Ferguson after complaints of misconduct as a St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer. He’ll also reveal that Boyd has recently left the Ferguson Police Department.

The conversation will also include an interview with Walter Rice, who details for the first time the impact that his arrest, and that of his wife, has had on their family.

We reached out for comment to both Boyd (via his attorney) and the Ferguson police. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

Have a question or comment about police misconduct? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan, Alexis Moore and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Ferguson Police Department
Javad Khazaeli
Walter Rice
U.S. Department of Justice
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Ferguson Group's Report Concludes Police In St. Louis Area Have Not Made Enough Reforms

By Sep 17, 2019
Rebeccah Bennett (left), Karishma Furtado (middle) and David Dwight (right) announce the publication of the State of Police Reform report. September 16, 2019
Chad Davis

A report from Forward Through Ferguson concluded that police departments in the St. Louis region have not enacted sufficient reforms to ensure racial equity in the way they police communities. 

The nonprofit organization released the State of Police Reform report late Monday. The report examined the Ferguson Police Department, the North County Police Cooperative and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department between 2014 and 2019.

Among its conclusions are that a growing number of activists engaged in reform are dissatisfied with the current state of policing and that the region needs a public safety model that does not rely on incarceration.

Amendment would enshrine body cameras for police in Ferguson’s governing charter

By Mar 28, 2017
Ferguson police officers record protesters on W. Florissant Avenue on Aug. 9, 2016.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Shortly after Michael Brown was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer in August 2014, the department’s on-duty officers started wearing body cameras while on duty. And the federal government’s consent decree, which came in response to Brown’s death, mandated Ferguson officers wear them.

But a group of Ferguson residents wants to put the use of cameras into the city charter as a means of ensuring it continues long after federal oversight is over.