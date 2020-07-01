Thursday: In 'Friends And Strangers,' J. Courtney Sullivan Examines Female Power and Privilege

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Readers of J. Courtney Sullivan’s bestselling novels — “Maine” and “The Engagements” among them — know that she has a knack for probing the interior lives of women. Whether her protagonist is the stern matriarch of a traditional Irish Catholic family, a copywriter toiling in a determinedly male-first world or a college student just finding her way, Sullivan nails her interior monologue. Each character feels true to her own unique self — and so spot-on, you can’t help but think she must be the stand-in for the author … until, of course, you get inside the head of the next one.

In Sullivan’s new book, “Friends and Strangers,” her gifts of empathy are very much on display. But they’re coupled with a new focus on power dynamics, and the privilege that many women choose not to examine too closely.

Sullivan introduces us to Elisabeth, a successful journalist and new mother suddenly marooned in a small college town, and Sam, the working-class student Elisabeth hires to care for her son. Through their stories, Sullivan tells many more — and ultimately, the story of America in those pre-pandemic days of 2014 and 2015: a nation where success is no longer available to everyone, but most of us chose not to admit it.

The Brooklyn, New York-based author will be the star of a virtual reading hosted by the St. Louis County Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2. She’ll join us earlier in the day on St. Louis on the Air to preview the event and discuss her new book.

Related Event

What: J. Courtney Sullivan Livestream Event

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020

Where: Facebook.com/hectv

Have a question or comment for J. Courtney Sullivan? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.