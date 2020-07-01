 Thursday: In 'Friends And Strangers,' J. Courtney Sullivan Examines Female Power and Privilege | St. Louis Public Radio

Thursday: In 'Friends And Strangers,' J. Courtney Sullivan Examines Female Power and Privilege

Author J. Courtney Sullivan's new book is "Friends and Strangers."
Readers of J. Courtney Sullivan’s bestselling novels — “Maine” and “The Engagements” among them — know that she has a knack for probing the interior lives of women. Whether her protagonist is the stern matriarch of a traditional Irish Catholic family, a copywriter toiling in a determinedly male-first world or a college student just finding her way, Sullivan nails her interior monologue. Each character feels true to her own unique self — and so spot-on, you can’t help but think she must be the stand-in for the author … until, of course, you get inside the head of the next one.

In Sullivan’s new book, “Friends and Strangers,” her gifts of empathy are very much on display. But they’re coupled with a new focus on power dynamics, and the privilege that many women choose not to examine too closely.   

Sullivan introduces us to Elisabeth, a successful journalist and new mother suddenly marooned in a small college town, and Sam, the working-class student Elisabeth hires to care for her son. Through their stories, Sullivan tells many more — and ultimately, the story of America in those pre-pandemic days of 2014 and 2015: a nation where success is no longer available to everyone, but most of us chose not to admit it.

The Brooklyn, New York-based author will be the star of a virtual reading hosted by the St. Louis County Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2. She’ll join us earlier in the day on St. Louis on the Air to preview the event and discuss her new book. 

