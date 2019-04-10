Thursday: The Future Of Diplomacy In A Fractured World

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio reporter Rachel Lippmann will talk with Tom Countryman, former U.S. State Department assistant secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation.

A graduate of Washington University, where he majored in economics and political science, Countryman is back in St. Louis this week for a Thursday evening forum titled “Diplomacy, Security, Treaties and Peace.” The event is free and open to the public.

Related Event

What: Diplomacy Security, Treaties and Peace

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019

Where: First Unitarian Church (5007 Waterman Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108)

