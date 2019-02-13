Thursday: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly Side Of Fast Fashion

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

High fashion is what it is: designer, unique – and expensive. Fast fashion, however, is a term used by fashion retailers to describe the practice of making those high-fashion trends quickly and cheaply available to consumers.

On Thursday's St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will delve into the practice of fast fashion. He'll discuss its effects on local and global economies, the environment as well as what can people do to become more conscious consumers.

Joining Marsh to discuss these topics will be Mary Ruppert-Stroescu, associate professor of fashion design at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts of Washington University in St. Louis; and Jenny Murphy, founder and executive director of Perennial, a local non-profit community workshop and store.

A recent Wash U study by associate professor Christine Ekenga examined how fast fashion hurts the environment, workers and society.

Clothing retailers like H&M, Forever 21, Zara and GAP have been criticized for how they manufacture their goods. Their prices are more affordable due to the clothing being made in sweatshops – where employees are poorly paid and working environments can be dangerous.

These factories also result in high levels of textile waste, water pollution and use toxic chemicals – all which lead to negative impacts on the environment.

The practice was even criticized last week by media personality Kim Kardashian. She posted a picture on Instagram sarcastically asking fast fashion brands to at least wait before selling a knock-off version of her dress until she publicly wears it.

