Thursday: Hemingway Spent Quarantine With His Lover And His Wife, Both St. Louisans

In 1926, long before Ernest Hemingway married St. Louis native Martha Gelhorn, he found himself quarantined with his first wife, Hadley Hemingway, who was also from St. Louis.

That summer, as Ernest and Hadley’s young son Bumby battled a highly contagious respiratory illness, doctors ordered them into isolation. And if you have to be quarantined, the location doesn’t seem so terrible at first glance: F. Scott Fitzgerald’s place on the French Riviera. But the mix of company could have been better in terms of keeping the household peace: In addition to the Hemingways and their nanny, the quarantined bunch also eventually included Ernest’s lover, Pauline Pfeiffer, who later became his second wife. 

And if you wondered whether Pfieffer was a St. Louis native, bingo. Yes, Hemingway ultimately married three St. Louis women. Only two, thankfully, joined his quarantine.

Author Lesley Blume details the whole ordeal in her 2016 book “Everybody Behaves Badly: The True Story Behind Hemingway’s Masterpiece The Sun Also Rises.” And in the age of COVID-19, the story she tells about that literary but claustrophobic time is getting some fresh attention.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Blume will talk with Sarah Fenske about this unconventional quarantine arrangement of nearly a century ago.

