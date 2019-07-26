 Thursday: The High Cost Of Child Care | St. Louis Public Radio
Thursday: The High Cost Of Child Care

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Paying for daycare is one of the largest expenses per month for families. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the average annual cost of infant child care in Missouri is about $800 a month.

At the same time, day care providers are being tasked with more work for little pay.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will discuss the rising cost of child care, the impact on families and the challenges facing daycare center teachers. Also, what public policies would be successful in alleviating the strain on education centers and families?

We want to hear from you:

How much of your paycheck goes toward child care? Have you or a partner decided it was cheaper to stay home than to pay for daycare? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

 

