Thursday: How Annie's Hope Helps Kids Cope With Grief

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Children who lose a parent or a sibling make for a surprisingly large group: Researchers believe one in 14 kids in the U.S. will suffer such a devastating loss before they turn 18. Surviving parents or guardians may be left coping with their children’s grief even as they themselves deal with the loss.

Enter Annie’s Hope. Founded in 1997 as the The St. Louis Bereavement Center for Young People, the organization seeks to help entire families in their mourning process. It hosts an annual camp, family support groups and other services for those who’ve suffered a loss. 

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, founder and executive director Becky Byrne will join us to discuss the organization’s work. Joining the program will be Riley Mitchell and his father, Brandon. Riley, 10, lost his mother suddenly as a young child and has participated in Annie’s Hope camps and other events.

Do kids count in Missouri? Report from Citizens for Missouri's Children gives mixed picture

By May 11, 2009

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, May 11, 2009 - St. Charles County is the best place in Missouri to raise a kid. The worst place? Once again, it's St. Louis.

Those rankings come from the latest Kids Count report from Citizens for Missouri's Children.

Across the state, the recession and other factors have led to more poverty, less access to health care and fewer educational opportunities for children, the report says.

Missouri gets mixed report card on child well-being

By Puneet Kollipara & z Jul 29, 2009

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, July 29, 2009 - Missouri ranks 33rd among U.S. states when it comes to child well-being, a new study says.

Since 2000, Missouri has improved on four child-welfare indicators: child death rate, teen death rate, teen birth rate and the percentage of teens who are high-school dropouts. However, it did worse on three indicators: the percentage of low-birthweight babies, infant mortality rate and child poverty rate.