Thursday: How Annie's Hope Helps Kids Cope With Grief

Children who lose a parent or a sibling make for a surprisingly large group: Researchers believe one in 14 kids in the U.S. will suffer such a devastating loss before they turn 18. Surviving parents or guardians may be left coping with their children’s grief even as they themselves deal with the loss.

Enter Annie’s Hope. Founded in 1997 as the The St. Louis Bereavement Center for Young People, the organization seeks to help entire families in their mourning process. It hosts an annual camp, family support groups and other services for those who’ve suffered a loss.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, founder and executive director Becky Byrne will join us to discuss the organization’s work. Joining the program will be Riley Mitchell and his father, Brandon. Riley, 10, lost his mother suddenly as a young child and has participated in Annie’s Hope camps and other events.

