 Thursday: How One UMSL Professor And A Trio Of 3D Printers Are Making Masks More Comfortable | St. Louis Public Radio
Thursday: How One UMSL Professor And A Trio Of 3D Printers Are Making Masks More Comfortable

By

This interview will air on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Thursday, May 14. This story will be updated after the show. You canlisten live.

Back in March, when officials at the University of Missouri-St. Louis sent out a university-wide call for anyone on campus with 3D printers to try to print face masks in light of COVID-19, Glen Anderson wanted to help. As an associate professor of three-dimensional design, his academic department is home to three 3D printers that he hoped might work well.

Glen Anderson has added encouraging messages and special branding to the ear savers he's designing, printing and donating.
Credit Glen Anderson

After some more research, Anderson found that printing masks with these particular machines just wasn’t feasible. But he wasn’t done brainstorming. He thought there had to be a way to contribute, and soon enough he happened on an idea for a useful product that he is now manufacturing — and donating — by the thousands: surgical mask ear savers.

Fashioned from polylactic acid that Anderson is supplying himself, the plastic devices can be attached to masks that otherwise loop around the ears, moving the pressure away from the ears and distributing it around the back of the head. Anderson has also made his designs freely available via his Thingiverse profile, from which they’ve been downloaded more than 300 times so far. And based on the many thank-you notes Anderson’s been getting thus far, the ear savers seem to be well received by first responders and others working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

These days the 3D printers are frequently buzzing away inside Anderson’s home, which he also shares with twin toddlers and his wife, a respiratory therapist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Anderson will join host Sarah Fenske to discuss his grassroots operation aimed at making the long shifts of critical workers just a little more comfortable.

Do you have access to a 3D printer? Tossed around any ideas yourself? Let us know and join our discussion. Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

