Thursday: How One UMSL Professor And A Trio Of 3D Printers Are Making Masks More Comfortable

Back in March, when officials at the University of Missouri-St. Louis sent out a university-wide call for anyone on campus with 3D printers to try to print face masks in light of COVID-19, Glen Anderson wanted to help. As an associate professor of three-dimensional design, his academic department is home to three 3D printers that he hoped might work well.

After some more research, Anderson found that printing masks with these particular machines just wasn’t feasible. But he wasn’t done brainstorming. He thought there had to be a way to contribute, and soon enough he happened on an idea for a useful product that he is now manufacturing — and donating — by the thousands: surgical mask ear savers.

Fashioned from polylactic acid that Anderson is supplying himself, the plastic devices can be attached to masks that otherwise loop around the ears, moving the pressure away from the ears and distributing it around the back of the head. Anderson has also made his designs freely available via his Thingiverse profile, from which they’ve been downloaded more than 300 times so far. And based on the many thank-you notes Anderson’s been getting thus far, the ear savers seem to be well received by first responders and others working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

These days the 3D printers are frequently buzzing away inside Anderson’s home, which he also shares with twin toddlers and his wife, a respiratory therapist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

