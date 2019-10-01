Thursday: How The SLMPD's Cadet Program Is Recruiting A New Generation Of Officers

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Lt. Darla Gray remembers being the last person to enter the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s cadet program before it was dissolved in 1981. Now Gray is helping to lead its return. The program started back up in 2018 and presently boasts 64 aspiring officers.

“I was actually looking at retirement, and they told me they were starting the program back up and asked if I would like to help develop it,” explained Gray. “And I postponed my retirement to do it, because I believe in this program that much.”

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with two of the young people currently participating in the cadet program as well as with Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards.

Edwards is an enthusiastic proponent of the program’s comeback as a recruitment tool. He sees it as a way for those considering a career in law enforcement to learn some of the ins and outs before entering a formal police academy.

The cadets joining the talk show include Michael Henderson, 20, a Harris-Stowe State University student with a particular interest in forensic science, and Cearra Flowers, 19, who has discovered an aptitude for fingerprint examination.

