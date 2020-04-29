Thursday: How A Small, Family-Owned Dairy Is Faring Well Despite Pandemic

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The closings of schools, workplaces and restaurants have shuttered the work of dairy farmers across the country. Before the pandemic, milk prices had already dropped roughly 40% over the last six years due to corporate farming and the popularity of plant-derived milk alternatives. The current sharp crash in milk prices is leaving farmers with very few options other than dumping the milk down the drain.

But a small dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois, is still pumping and delivering fresh milk to locally owned grocery stores daily. In some cases, Rolling Lawns Farm is producing more than ever, from making its largest batch of chocolate milk to creating new flavors hitting shelves soon, including an orange cream and cappuccino flavors.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will touch base with Michael Turley, owner/operator of Rolling Lawns Farms, to hear how the farm is still operating strong amid a pandemic.

