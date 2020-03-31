Thursday: Humane Society Offers Curbside Adoptions To Connect Pets With Homebodies

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The current coronavirus pandemic has left many homebound — mostly around family, addicting snacks and pets. What’s a true virtual work meeting if a pet doesn’t end up making an appearance?

For those without pets, this might be the ideal time to add an extra addition to the household. They provide something for a family or an individual to care for and can be a source of fun and pleasurable activity. During frightening times, they create a sense of constancy and comfort.

The Humane Society of Missouri has adjusted its efforts to connect people with furry companions. While its shelter doors are closed to comply with the region’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, they implemented a curbside pick up model.

Since March 25, the organization has coordinated more than 150 adoptions from the shelters while also maintaining necessary social distancing. Their adoption fees are also temporarily reduced: $25 for all adult dogs, $10 for adult cats (fee waived on Thursdays), $5.00 for critters and 50% off the adoption fee for puppies and kittens.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Humane Society of Missouri’s president,Kathy Warnick. They’ll discuss the unique effort of partnering pets with families who are currently homebound while still maintaining social distancing, and what other services are still available for pets.

