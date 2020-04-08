Thursday: Immigrant Women Are Stepping Up In St. Louis To Make And Donate Cloth Masks

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The CDC reiterated this week the need for people to wear masks, even a simple one made at home. The use of simple cloth face coverings can slow the spread of the virus and help keep people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

The voluntary public health measure paired with social distancing is crucial, as recent studies show that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms by speaking, coughing or sneezing in close proximity. The cloth masks also help keep the N95 masks for the health care workers and first responders who work in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

The shortage of masks at local health care facilities is a growing concern for essential workers. This week the St. Louis County Department of Public Health asked for donations of cloth masks after evaluating its inventory.

One such organization that’s helped fill in the gap is The Collective Thread, located in the Garment District on Washington Avenue. A few weeks ago, it set out to produce thousands of cloth masks, or personal protection equipment, to donate to hospitals, jails and local health clinics — keeping its staff of primarily immigrant women working during the virus shutdown.

For some of these women, it is their family’s only source of income since spouses have been laid off. They’re able to sew these masks at home and get paid for each one. The demand has gotten so high that the organization is also now selling the reusable masks to community members interested in getting one for themselves.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will learn more about the initiative in conversation with The Creative Thread co-founder Terri Stipanovich and volunteer Betsey Bruce.

