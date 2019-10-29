 Thursday: Lack Of Online Sales Tax Could Be Costing Missouri Up To $600 Million Annually | St. Louis Public Radio
Thursday: Lack Of Online Sales Tax Could Be Costing Missouri Up To $600 Million Annually

Missouri is one of the only states that did not update its tax law after the U.S. Supreme Court case South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc. This case allowed states to charge a sales tax on purchases from out-of-state businesses, even if the businesses don't have a physical presence in the state.

Missouri lawmakers’ inaction on this issue is causing the state to miss out on up to $600 million in sales taxes a year, according to the nonprofit Faith, Justice and Truth Project.

Thursday on St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk with state Sen. Karla May (D-St. Louis) and state Rep. Justin Hill (R-Lake St. Louis) about the recent push for an online sales tax in Missouri and how the issue may be addressed in the upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 8.

