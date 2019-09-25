Thursday: Latest Sound Bites Features Longtime Service Professionals

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For many, restaurant work is a temporary gig to make money in college or pick up shifts as a bartender between periods of more permanent employment. But to some restaurant veterans, service industry jobs a profession. And they bring all the opportunities for accomplishment — and financial benefits — of jobs thought of as more prestigious.

Sauce Magazine’s latest issue features local career servers at some of the oldest establishments like Tony’s and Sidney Street Cafe. On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with two of the servers featured about why they love what they do, how they’ve made a living in a job so dependent on gratuity and why the job is something for others to consider.

Joining this month’s Sound Bites segment will be Sauce Magazine staff writer Matt Sorrell, and server professionals Peggy Conley from Sidney Street Cafe and Lisa Haddon from Trattoria Marcella.

