Thursday: Legal Roundtable Looks At Latest Local, National Developments

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Thursday.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy D. Goodwin will delve into a variety of recent local and national stories pertaining to the law.

The conversation will touch on the just-ended U.S. Supreme Court term and the frequent correspondence between the White House and the Court; the cease-and-desist letters a Philadelphia bar has sent to St. Louis companies benefiting off of marketing the phrase “Play Gloria!”; and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s decision to file a motion to dismiss a murder case. Her office believes the local man at the center of it was wrongfully convicted of murder.

Joining the discussion will be Bill Freivogel, professor for the School of Journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale; Mark Smith, associate vice chancellor and dean for Career Services at Washington University; and Jacqueline Kutnik-Bauder, managing attorney for Civil Rights and Systemic Litigation at ArchCity Defenders.

