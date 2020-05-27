Thursday: Legal Roundtable Tackles Tuition Reimbursement, Earnings Tax Refund, Discrimination, More

This conversation will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Students from regional universities are suing to recoup tuition and fees after in-person classes and on-campus living were cut short by the coronavirus. The City of St. Louis intends to deny an earnings tax refund to people who work in the city but who have been working from home outside of the city. And, an assistant police chief in St. Louis is suing the city because he claims he was passed over for a promotion because he is white.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with a panel of legal experts about these issues and more.

Joining the discussion:

Bill Freivogel, an attorney and professor for the School of Journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Nicole Gorovsky, a former prosecutor and local attorney in practice at Gorovsky Law, LLC

Dave Roland, director of litigation for the Freedom Center of Missouri

