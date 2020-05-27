 Thursday: Legal Roundtable Tackles Tuition Reimbursement, Earnings Tax Refund, Discrimination, More | St. Louis Public Radio
Thursday: Legal Roundtable Tackles Tuition Reimbursement, Earnings Tax Refund, Discrimination, More

Nicole Gorovsky, Bill Freivogel and Dave Roland are guests on the Legal Roundtable.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio, Dave Roland

This conversation will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Students from regional universities are suing to recoup tuition and fees after in-person classes and on-campus living were cut short by the coronavirus. The City of St. Louis intends to deny an earnings tax refund to people who work in the city but who have been working from home outside of the city. And, an assistant police chief in St. Louis is suing the city because he claims he was passed over for a promotion because he is white.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with a panel of legal experts about these issues and more. 

Joining the discussion:

  • Bill Freivogel, an attorney and professor for the School of Journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale
  • Nicole Gorovsky, a former prosecutor and local attorney in practice at Gorovsky Law, LLC
  • Dave Roland, director of litigation for the Freedom Center of Missouri

Have a question or comment about any of the legal topics above? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

