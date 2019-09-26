Thursday: The Life And Legacy Of Mary Ranken Jordan

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Growing up in Great Britain, Susan Walker heard bits and pieces about her great-aunt Mary Ranken Jordan, who had immigrated to the U.S. from Northern Ireland in the late 19th century. But several years ago she became determined to learn more about this distinguished yet mysterious relative.

She knew of her lasting impact in St. Louis, and now Walker’s research into Ranken Jordan’s life and legacy has her traveling overseas herself to the Gateway City.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Walker about the children’s hospital Ranken Jordan founded in 1941, what she’s learning through her research — and about what she’s still hoping to discover about her great-aunt from others.

Do you have information about the life and legacy of Mary Ranken Jordan? Send an email to her great-niece and biographer Susan Walker, at marymemories89@gmail.com, and help inform her book project.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan, Alexis Moore and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.