Thursday: Local Students Honored In C-SPAN Documentary Competition

A homework assignment turned into cash and national recognition for some area high schoolers. Kirkwood High senior Lila Taylor and Clayton High junior Zach Baynham were both among the top winners in C-SPAN’s 2020 StudentCam competition.

Since 2006, C-SPAN has invited middle and high school students across the U.S. to produce short documentaries on subjects of national importance. This year students addressed the theme "What's Your Vision in 2020?” In their submissions, they explored issues they’d want presidential candidates to address during their campaigns.

Nearly 5,400 students from 44 states and Washington participated, with more than 2,500 submissions on a variety of topics.

Baynham will receive $1,500 as a second-prize winner for the documentary "People Are People Are People," which will air on C-SPAN throughout the day on April 15. Taylor will receive $750 as a third-prize winner for the documentary, "Tried as an Adult."

Taylor’s documentary looked at adult sentences for juveniles in the U.S. prison system, while Baynham explored the contributions of people with intellectual disabilities in the workforce.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Baynham and Taylor will join host Sarah Fenske to talk about their projects and what it was like putting together a documentary for the first time.

Other Kirkwood High winners were Aleah Bingham for the documentary "The Descent of the Bird Population” and Sofia Molitor for "If 'Boys Will be Boys,' Girls Will be Sexually Assaulted." Other Clayton High winners include Karyn Lisker for "Dignity Over Disease," Katie He for "The Psychological Impact of Gun Violence in America,” and Samuel Cooper "Power in a Union – Workers' Rights in the 21st Century." They all received honorable mentions and $250.

