Thursday: Local Venues, Vendors And Couples Talk Outside-The-Box Nuptials

This time of year typically marks the start of wedding season, with venues, vendors and engaged couples all gearing up for major gatherings. Now, many such celebrations have been canceled or postponed in light of the ongoing spread of COVID-19, and those working in the event industry are reeling.

But when the upheaval of coronavirus eventually settles down — and even in the midst of it all, in some cases — St. Louis promises to still be a great city in which to get hitched.

Just ask Carolyn Burke, whose small business aims to make St. Louis a destination for elopement. With courthouses currently closed to nuptials, she’s found a workaround by bringing her officiant credentials and related services straight to wherever couples are located.

This Thursday on St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Burke as well as two other locals who have a track record of helping people think outside the box about weddings and other events: Stuart Keating, co-owner of Earthbound Beer; and Rachel McCalla, event director at Third Degree Glass Factory.

Keating, along with his wife Kristina Goodwin and business partner Jeff Siddons, started offering weddings at their Cherokee Street brewery for just $1,000 last year, and up until this brand-new age of COVID-19, they were seeing a lot of enthusiasm for the idea.

McCalla, who has been working in the event industry for more than two decades, leads Third Degree’s effort to provide — and insist upon — sustainable weddings and other gatherings at the venue.

The conversation will touch on local impacts of COVID-19 but will especially focus on the creative thinking that was already underway among some local venues and vendors — and may be more attractive than ever as couples look toward what’s next.

